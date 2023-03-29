MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed on Center Street late Tuesday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 1000 block of Center Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that a home with people inside and an empty vehicle were hit by bullets.

Mobile Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until his family members are notified. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and ask that anyone with information contact the Mobile Police Department.