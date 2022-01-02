Mobile Police investigating homicide at South Bay Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Jan. 1 at an apartment complex in Mobile.

At about 11:17 p.m., officers were called to South Bay Apartments in reference to a shooting. 

A 41-year-old man was found dead at the apartment complex, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. 

Officers determined that the man was shot after he forced his way into an apartment. Investigators said the man was shot by someone residing in the apartment complex. At this time the department is not releasing the name of anyone involved in this incident.  

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to provide you with updates.

