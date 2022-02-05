MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened at Park West Apartments at Hillcrest Road.

Officers were first called to Springhill medical center for a report of one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot several times, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers determined that the shooting happened at Park West Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He died from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Currently, the victim’s name is not known. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the homicide. If you have any information, call 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip by clicking the link here.