MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide at the Quick Stop gas station on Overlook Road that happened Saturday night.

Officers have not released many details about the investigation.

WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene. Our crew said they witnessed a sheet lying over a person at the gas station. Witnesses told WKRG that a shooting took place at the gas station.

Officials have not identified the deceased person as of Sunday morning. This is a developing story and WKRG will have more information once it becomes available.

Another homicide occurred in Prichard Saturday night. Officers from the Prichard Police Department, the Mobile Police Department and deputies from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.