MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Officials said they will release the man’s name once they notify the man’s family. This is an active homicide investigation and anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.