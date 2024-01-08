MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for information about a homicide that happened late Sunday night at a motel.

Officers were called to Beverly Motel around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots being fired, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man in a motel room with one gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mobile Police did not identify the man in the news release. This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.