MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a Sunday night incident where someone was assaulted, shots were fired and a person was pepper sprayed.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shots fired report on Sunday after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Basil Street.

The victim was allegedly visiting the location when multiple vehicles arrived. Those in the vehicle and the victim had an ongoing dispute.

According to MPD, those vehicle occupants got out of their vehicles and began assaulting the victim. Another tried to step in and help the victim, but they were pepper sprayed by one of the people assaulting the victim.

When leaving the scene, the subjects fired their guns and struck the victim’s home and one of their unoccupied vehicles.

Nobody was shot, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

