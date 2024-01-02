MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local Family Dollar on Sunday, New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar at 653 Stanton Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

On the scene, police learned a man entered the store with his face covered while armed with a gun before demanding cash from the registers.

The Family Dollar employees complied, and the man left the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.