MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a local Family Dollar on Sunday, New Year’s Eve.
Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar at 653 Stanton Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
INCIDENT LOCATION:
On the scene, police learned a man entered the store with his face covered while armed with a gun before demanding cash from the registers.
The Family Dollar employees complied, and the man left the scene.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.