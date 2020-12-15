Mobile Police investigating crash on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a traffic accident on Airport Blvd at Carnation Street Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
Police say one lane of traffic is open eastbound Airport Blvd. Injuries are non-life-threatening.
