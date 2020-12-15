Mobile Police investigating crash on Airport Boulevard

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a traffic accident on Airport Blvd at Carnation Street Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Police say one lane of traffic is open eastbound Airport Blvd. Injuries are non-life-threatening.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories