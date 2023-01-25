Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road.

Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two men the victim did not know approached them as they were getting out of their car.

The victim told officers one of the men had a gun and demanded the keys to the car. The two men then left the scene.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.