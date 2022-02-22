MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the Best Buy located on Government Street in McGowin Park.

MPD says the thieves entered the Best Buy through the roof. MPD confirms the thieves targeted Apple products only.

MPD is actively investigating this robbery and believes this break-in could possibly be connected to the Spanish Fort robbery, in which two individuals broke into the Spanish Fort location through the roof.

300 Apple products were stolen from the Spanish Fort location. At this time it is unclear how many Apple products were stolen from the Mobile Best Buy location.