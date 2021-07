MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Circle K on Hillcrest Road Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to the gas station located at 3449 Hillcrest Road for a report of a robbery at 9:46 p.m. Detectives were told a man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money. Once given the money, he left the store. Police say no one was injured.

If anyone has information, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.