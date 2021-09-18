Mobile police investigating apparent shooting at Airport and Bel Air boulevards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating an apparent shooting at Airport and Bel Air boulevards.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map, Mobile police responded to a shooting near the Firestone Complete Auto Care shop at about 2:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Source: José Román | WKRG

Police were seen placing yellow evidence markers, and a grey Nissan Altima appeared to have a single bullet hole in its rear driver’s side passenger door.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Mobile police as well as Mobile Fire-Rescue. We will update this story once we get more information.