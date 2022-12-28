Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one of their officers shot and killed a dog Tuesday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one of their officers shot and killed a dog Tuesday night.

According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Merritt Drive, near University Boulevard, for a “disorderly complaint involving an assault.” An officer said the victim’s dog charged toward them and they were forced to shoot it.

The dog did sustain a life-threatening injury and later died as a result. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Further information about the alleged assault has not been released. The shooting happened at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday.