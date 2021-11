Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 19 on New Jersey Street.

The shooting happened at South Bay Apartments around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered through the investigation an unoccupied vehicle had been hit with bullets and two occupied apartments.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.