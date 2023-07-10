MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police officers are investigating three robberies that took place in the city over the weekend, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to University Hospital Saturday morning around 6:30 for a report of a man who had been assaulted. When officers arrived they were told that two men whom the victim did not know approached him at Rickarby Street and Government Street.

The men demanded the victim’s personal belongings. The victim refused and that is when one of the subjects allegedly stabbed the victim while the other took money from his pocket. The men then fled the scene.

Around 10:30 Saturday night, police were called to Heustis Street for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived and found that a man victim had allegedly been robbed of his money and phone by a man he knew.

On Sunday around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on the I-65 Service Road for a robbery complaint. Officers found that a 17-year-old male victim was attending a party at the hotel when two men he did not know, but that was at the party, pulled out a gun and robbed him, according to the release.

No suspects have been arrested for any of the three robberies.