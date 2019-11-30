Mobile Police investigating 3 murders within one week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating three unsolved murders that happened within one week of each other.

The first on Wednesday, November 20th, killing University of South Alabama Professor Matthew Wiser. The second, one week later, on Wednesday, November 27th, killing Ricardo Parker. The third homicide happened later that same night, killing Andre Gable.

On November 20th, police found Dr. Matthew Wiser dead inside his own home. Police said a University of South Alabama officer was doing a welfare check on Wiser when they found him dead. Officers said Wiser was shot to death. The University said Wiser was at his class teaching the night before he was found dead, but so far, police have not said when they believe he was killed.

One week later, on Wednesday, November 27th, officers were called out to Union Avenue for a shooting around 3:45 in the afternoon. When police got there, they found 40-year-old Ricardo Parker dead on the ground. Officers said Parker had been shot several times. Police brought out K-9’s assisting with the investigation. Family and friends said they couldn’t believe it was their loved one who had been killed. Parker’s Niece, Qua Yelding said, “I kept calling his phone when I was at the crime scene. I just couldn’t believe it, I had to see him.” Parker’s friend Fred Hatcher said, “Look on Facebook and I see a bunch of RIP to my friend, so I had to come over here and see it for myself. It was hard to take in and hard to believe basically.”

Investigators interviewed several witnesses, but made no arrests. Just a few hours later, Mobile Police went to the University Oaks Shopping Plaza at the intersection of University Ave. and Cottage Hill Rd. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Andre Gable. Mobile Fire Rescue said Gable was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital. The fire department said Gable had a pulse when he got to the hospital, but police say he died from his injuries. Investigators looked at several parts of the shopping plaza from the Chinese restaurant, to the ABC Beverage store. Officers said they were called about the shooting just before 7:00 PM.

Police have not released any names for potential suspects in any of these cases, nor has the department made any arrests. If you have any information, call Mobile Police.

