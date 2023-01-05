UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery.

Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two separate robberies on Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD.

Neither incident resulted in an arrest and both remain ongoing investigations.

Officers were called to the Jefferson Place Apartment 758 Texas Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 4:36 p.m. for a robbery complaint. Police said a person hit a man with a “blunt object” and took money from the his pocket. The victim was treated for his injuries. Police said the two people involved knew each other.

A few hours later at around 9:23 p.m., officers were called to One Stop 6550 Zeigler Boulevard for a robbery complaint.

Police said three men and one woman approached the victim and “demanded money.” Police also said “multiple suspects” were armed with guns. One of the men “struck the victim” and took things from his pockets.

The four suspects fled the scene in a car. The victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.