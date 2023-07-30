MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department two investigating two fatal, Sunday morning shootings.

According to Mobile Police, officers went to the 1000 block of Burdette Drive for a shooting stemming from a domestic dispute around 12:52 a.m. When Mobile Police officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. They took her to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

While officers were still on Burdette Drive investigating the initial shooting, they received another call of shots being fired on the 1000 block of Marengo Drive.

When they arrived to Marengo Drive, they found a 30-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Mobile Police say in their initial investigation, they say the female victim was shot during a verbal altercation with the male.

They are continuing to investigate as their detectives are gathering more information about the incident.

At this time, the names of both victims have not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.