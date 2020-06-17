Mobile Police investigates shooting on Hurtel Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Hurtel Street Wednesday morning.
Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms crews were called to Mae Eanes Middle School located at 1901 Hurtel Street. MFRD says a 21-year-old was shot and transported to a local hospital.
No word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on scene gathering more details.
This is a developing story.
