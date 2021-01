MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Mobile Area Interfaith Conference is a local group that works to improve the lives of the underserved. One aspect of what they do includes helping those who have been incarcerated get a second chance once released. This "CAREERS" grant is from the Department of Justice and stands for "Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment and Recidivism Reduction Strategies." Essentially, the grant will fund the Academy for Career Development, which will be located inside of Mobile Metro County Jail. The Academy will provide education and training leading up to release and employment after release.

Mobile County Sheriff, Sam Cochran says, “We are just glad to be a part of this major program effort with nearly $900,000 granted to you all, to the Mobile Area Interfaith.” The group is the only agency in the state of Alabama to receive this grant and one of the nine organizations to be awarded this funding nationally.