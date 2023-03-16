UPDATE (2:16 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details in the shooting at the intersection of Cuba and Congress Streets. Police said two innocent bystanders were shot when an “altercation” escalated.

Police said they were called at around 12:15 p.m.. Through an investigation, police learned two men got into an “altercation” when one pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Two other men were hit, “who were not involved in the altercation.”

One of the victims sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other man hit drove himself to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

This remains an active investigation.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was shot at the intersection of Cuba and Congress Streets, according to Mobile Police. Mobile Police at about noon said they were assessing the scene.

WKRG News 5 visited the scene. Evidence markers identified spent bullet casings on the ground. Crime scene tape was up at a small apartment building there.

Mobile Police said they did not have additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.