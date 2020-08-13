Mobile Police investigate shooting off Government St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Westwood Street just off Government Street Thursday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a female was shot. Her age is unknown at this time.

No word on if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.

