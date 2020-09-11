Mobile Police investigate shooting off Airport Blvd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting off Airport Boulevard Friday morning.

The MCSO Crime Map shows police were called to a shooting at 3652 Pin Oak Drive, located in the Yester Oaks Apartments at 11:09 a.m. Mobile Police confirm they were also called to a woman shot at Bellevue Circle. Her injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

