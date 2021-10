MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed a deadly shooting on Rev A.T. Days Street near Michigan Avenue in Mobile. It happened around 7:30 pm Tuesday. Police say the victim is a man.

A white car struck a building on Michigan Avenue and Melrose, and police found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

