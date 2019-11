MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at Godfather’s Pizza on Moffett Road Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:43 p.m. at 5015 Moffett Road.

Mobile Police say one person was shot at the Godfather’s and taken to the hospital from a home nearby.

No word on the extent of injuries or if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story.