Mobile Police investigate shooting on Raven Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Raven Drive Thursday morning.
Mobile Police say a man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
