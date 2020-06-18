Mobile Police investigate shooting on Raven Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The State of Alabama and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have signed an agreement that will deepen and widen the Port of Mobile in late 2024 or early 2025.

Colonel Sebastien P. Joly, Commander of the Mobile District, and John C. Driscoll, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Alabama State Port Authority, signed the Project Partnership Agreement, the agreement allows the Corps of Engineers to move into contracting and construction phases, which will take the Port of Mobile’s federal channel to a depth of 50 feet. Construction is set to begin by the end of this year. The project is estimated to cost $365.7 million.