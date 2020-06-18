Mobile Police investigate shooting on Raven Drive

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Raven Drive Thursday morning.

Mobile Police say a man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

