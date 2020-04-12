Mobile Police investigate shooting at Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say that a shooting happened at Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road on April 12, 2020.

Mobile Police Department still investigating.

No word on injuries or suspects at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories