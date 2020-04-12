Mobile Police investigate shooting at Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say that a shooting happened at Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road on April 12, 2020.
Mobile Police Department still investigating.
No word on injuries or suspects at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘It’s a zonkey’! Zebra gives birth to rare baby after mating with donkey
- Thief returns money to Mexican Villa South restaurant in Missouri; leaves apology letter
- Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to severe weather
- Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport in Louisiana after storm damage
- Easter Sunday storms bring damage, possible tornadoes, power outages to ArkLaTex