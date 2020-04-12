Mobile Police investigate shooting at Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- It was an Easter like no other in Mobile County and churches across the country. Social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 meant churchgoers were either online or in their cars. I hopscotched to drive-in services around Mobile County.

Car horns replace Hallelujahs at Forward Church in Irvington. During a rousing sermon, Pastor Justin Driver preaches in front of rows of cars instead of rows of pews. It was much the same at Dauphin Way Baptist near I-65 and Pathway Church near Semmes.