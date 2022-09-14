MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to a shooting at Extend-A-Stay Suites off I-65 Service Road South.

Crime scene tape was seen flowing off the motel’s balcony as investigators blocked off a room along the second floor. Currently, Mobile Police are still investigating the shooting, which happened Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Mobile-Fire rescue confirmed that one person was found on scene with a gunshot wound. The extent of their injuries are not known.