MPD: 18-year-old accidentally shot in the back by brother near Demetropolis Road DMV

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Department of Motor Vehicles location at 3400 Demetropolis Road Friday afternoon.

Mobile Police say an 18-year-old man was accidentally shot in the back by his brother.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says he was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No word on if a suspect is in custody at this time.

