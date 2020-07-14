Mobile Police investigate overnight shooting near Michigan Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night near Michigan Avenue.
Mobile Police say officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of Fearn Court around 9:45 p.m. They found a woman who had been shot. She says she was sitting on her friend’s front porch when an unknown man shot her and fled the scene, Mobile Police report.
MPD says the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
