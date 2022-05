MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they are on the scene of what they believe is a murder suicide. Police said it is a workplace shooting at Gulf City Body and Trailer Works on S. Conception Street.

Police responded to the shop after a shots fired report. They found one man dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital where he died.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as we gather more details.