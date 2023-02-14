MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a homicide after 35-year-old William Rundle died from a gunshot wound Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle West at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they found Rundle suffering from “life-threatening injuries” and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

This remains an ongoing investigation. No additional details have been released.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.