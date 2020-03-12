Mobile Police investigate homicide off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed off Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.

At about 5:20 p.m., Mobile police responded to the area of Cedar Point Road at Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injury. There is no suspect at this time. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

