MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after an overnight shooting on the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road.

The Mobile Police Department responded Tuesday night around 11:37 to find two 19-year-olds on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds. A third 19-year-old was found dead inside a nearby vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mobile Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim in the car dead on the scene. The other two teens were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD asks if anyone has further information and can help with the investigation to contact them at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip here.