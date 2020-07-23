Mobile Police investigate homicide at the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. —  Police say they discovered the deceased body of a 55-year-old female victim inside an apartment Thursday afternoon.

MPD say they responded to the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments at approximately 12:20 p.m. Upon arrival is when officers located the victim.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

