Mobile Police investigate early morning gas station armed robbery

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Chevron gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Chevron located at 5412 Hwy 90 for a report of a robbery around 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was reported to have come into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the man left the store heading south.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories