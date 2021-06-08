Mobile Police investigate early morning gas station armed robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Chevron gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Chevron located at 5412 Hwy 90 for a report of a robbery around 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was reported to have come into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking the money, the man left the store heading south.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.