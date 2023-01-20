MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD.

Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 for shots fired.

Police said the man was standing in the parking lot “when an unknown subject(s) in an unknown vehicle fired multiple rounds toward him,” according to a release.

The man was not injured. This remains an ongoing investigation.