MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a person accused of hitting the driver of an electric scooter with their car and leaving the scene, according to a news release.

Officers were called to Government Street and Royal Street for a report of a traffic accident around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle was stopped behind a group of people riding electric scooters at a traffic light, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The vehicle then allegedly suddenly accelerated when the light turned green and hit one of the riders.

The driver then fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

