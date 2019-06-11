Mobile Police investigate death of 2-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s hospital.

Police have not confirmed how the child died.

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, a young patient arrived by ambulance this evening and was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.”

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information comes in.