Mobile Police investigate death of 2-year-old girl

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s hospital. 

Police have not confirmed how the child died. 

USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, a young patient arrived by ambulance this evening and was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.” 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information comes in.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes