Mobile police investigate deadly shooting on Chevalier Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a deadly shooting on Chevalier Drive. Investigators say it happened around 6:30 this morning near the intersection of Chevalier and Farnell Drive. When they arrived, they found a man died from gunshot wounds. One suspect is in custody.
