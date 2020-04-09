Mobile police investigate deadly shooting on Chevalier Drive

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a deadly shooting on Chevalier Drive. Investigators say it happened around 6:30 this morning near the intersection of Chevalier and Farnell Drive. When they arrived, they found a man died from gunshot wounds. One suspect is in custody.

