MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed after he was hit by a car Saturday night; now, police are looking for the driver.

On Saturday around 8:15 p.m., Mobile Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of Butler Street, near Trinity Gardens Park, for a report of a person being hit by a car. Officers found Franklin Ridgeway, 61, lying in the road.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Ridgeway was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries; he later died.

An investigation shows that Ridgeway was walking south on Butler Street when a vehicle hit him and left the scene.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: