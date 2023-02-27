MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a deadly crash on North University Boulevard at Mickey Drive Monday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:52 p.m.. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details.

According to News 5’s Jeremy Jones, Mobile Fire-Rescue, several MPD officers and an ambulance are on scene assisting in the investigation. A car is completely flipped over on the side of the road.

No report yet from police on any other possible injuries or the cause of the crash as they continue to work this active scene. We are working to gather more information. We will update this story as we learn more.