MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery that allegedly took place near Dauphin Island Parkway.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Tulipwood Drive and learned that two men had approached the victim near Dauphin Island Parkway and Middle Road, according to a Mobile Police Department press release.

The men allegedly persuaded the victim to walk with them to nearby train tracks, which is where they assaulted and robbed the victim, according to the release.

Both suspects then left the scene, according to police, who said this is an ongoing investigation.