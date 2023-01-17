MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly forced their way into a room at Econo Lodge, assaulted victims, stole money and personal property Sunday morning.

Police were called Econo Lodge 400 W. I-65 Service Road South at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a burglary complaint.

Police said two men who the victim’s knew “forced their way” into the room and assaulted both victims. Police also said the two men “demanded money” and stole personal property.

The victims were transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.