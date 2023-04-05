MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment and stabbed her Tuesday morning, according to a release.

Police were called to Central Plaza Towers Apartments at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 for an assault.

Through an investigation, police said the woman was approached by an “unknown female” who followed her to her apartment, forced open her door and stabbed her with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.