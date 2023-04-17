MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they are investigating after an armed man allegedly robbed the DIP Market Friday night, according to a release.

Police were called to 3804 Dauphin Island Parkway at around 8:47 p.m. on Friday, April 14 for a report of a robbery.

According to the release, the man walked up to people including the stork clerk, outside the business. The man, armed with a gun, demanded them to get inside the store.

The victims ran away. The suspect then walked into the store and stole cash from the register before fleeing.

This remains an ongoing investigation.