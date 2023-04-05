MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly robbed Asian Market with guns Monday night, according to a release.

Police were called to the restaurant on Old Shell Road at around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3 in reference to a robbery.

Through an investigation, police said two “unknown males” entered the store armed with guns, demanded money, pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted her.

The suspects left the scene with the “victim’s property and an undisclosed amount of money.”

Police said the suspects left the scene before they arrived. This remains an ongoing investigation.