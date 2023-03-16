MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was taken at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Police were called to Boyett Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 in reference to a carjacking.

According to the woman, two unknown men approach the car and one of them pulled out a gun and “demanded the keys” to the car.

The woman gave them the keys and the two left the scene in the woman’s car.

No one was injured and the car has not been found. This remains an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.