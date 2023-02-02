MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot at while walking down the street Wednesday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

WKRG originally reported a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was walking near the Broad and Kentucky Street intersection with two other people Wednesday morning when “an unknown individual in an unknown vehicle” fired shots.

The man suffered a “non-life-threatening” injury. This remains an ongoing investigation.